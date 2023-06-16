The chief rabbi of Ukraine responded to Putin, who called Zelensky a “shame on the Jewish people”

Vitaly Saenko18:24, 06/16/23

He said that he, along with the whole world, is proud of the President of Ukraine, who is making every effort to protect the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian full-scale aggression.

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman responded to Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “a disgrace to the Jewish people . “

Moshe Reuven Azman said this in a comment to an UNIAN correspondent. The Chief Rabbi of Ukraine reacted to Putin’s regular propaganda statements against Zelensky. “I can personally say that I am proud of President Zelensky, that he did not run away and is doing everything to help the Ukrainian people. And not only me. I think that the whole world is proud of him,” said Moshe Reuven Asman.

The Chief Rabbi of Ukraine also stressed that there are no neo-Nazis in Ukraine. “There are decent people in Ukraine who defend their homeland,” said Moshe Reuven Azman.

Putin insulted Zelensky: what is known

Recall that today, during a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said that since childhood he has many Jewish friends who allegedly claim that “Zelensky is not a Jew , but a disgrace to the Jewish people.”

He also said that he allegedly does not give any assessments to his colleagues, but is perplexed “how can one support neo-Nazi rabble.”

