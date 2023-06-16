Irina Pogorelaya21:53, 16.06.23

He noted that only in the Russian Federation is insult on a national or religious basis a norm of social behavior.

It is strange to hear from the war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court, Russian President Vladimir Putin, not just criticism of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, but also a strange, racist statement about his nationality.

This was stated by the military-political observer Alexander Kovalenko. He explained that throughout the entire period of being in power, Putin in every possible way condoned the development of neo-Nazi, misanthropic subcultures, organizations and worldviews in the Russian Federation. “Only in Russia there is an insulting nickname for every nationality in the world. Even friendly ones,” the analyst emphasized.

He noted that only in the Russian Federation is insult on a national or religious basis a norm of social behavior. At the same time, as the analyst noted, neo-Nazi groups are supervised by Russian special services only in the Russian Federation.

“And now, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation has been instructed to conduct research on LGBT people on the basis of the Institute of Psychiatry. That is, one to one what happened in Nazi Germany with all the ensuing horrific consequences, monstrous atrocities and victims,” the analyst said.

“More and more, Russia is becoming like Nazi Germany and Putin is the main conniving party. And therefore, Zelensky’s nationality does not give him rest. He is crippled by the fact that he is losing the geopolitical struggle to an ethnic Jew and hardly hides seething anti-Semitism,” Kovalenko emphasized.

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...