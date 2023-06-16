Sweden approves training of Ukrainian pilots on JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets

Anastasia Gorbacheva17:41, 06/16/23

The total amount that the Swedish government will allocate to help Ukraine will be 250 million Swedish kronor.

The Swedish government has decided on a new aid package for Ukraine, which was presented at a meeting with the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group in Brussels on 15 June. In particular, Ukrainian pilots will be trained on JAS 39 Gripen fighters.

The government website states that Ukraine will receive 140 million Swedish crowns in aid through the British International Fund for Ukraine, the funds of which are used to purchase defense equipment for Ukraine. Among other things, the fund plans to purchase long-range robots for donation to Ukraine.

The government also announced the allocation of 90 million Swedish kronor to the NATO support fund for Ukraine. The purpose of the fund is to purchase defense equipment, fuel, medical equipment, military training equipment and support the strengthening and modernization of Ukraine’s defense and security institutions.the occupiers near Kremennaya

In addition, the country’s armed forces have been tasked with familiarization training for Ukrainian pilots and associated aviation personnel on JAS 39. This was requested by the Ukrainian armed forces, since one of the most urgent measures is to strengthen Ukrainian air defense with a modern combat aviation complex.

The Swedish government has decided that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will implement the decision on the supply of military equipment systems to Ukraine. As part of the supply solution, the Swedish Armed Forces could have up to 60 people on the ground in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Also, the armed forces intend to develop a long-term solution for the supply of qualified material systems such as Robotsystem 70, Stridsfordon 90, Stridsvagn 122 and Archer. The supply system is being created as a result of cooperation between the Armed Forces, the Department of Defense Equipment and the current Swedish industry. The mission will last until December 31, 2025.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...