Oleg Davygora22:21, 06/16/23

Stoltenberg reaffirmed the position that “all allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of NATO.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has privately suggested to Allies that they agree that Ukraine can join NATO after the war without implementing a membership action plan.

According to Politico , the MAP is a series of military and democratic reforms that the applicant country must implement before joining.

“Removing the MAP impediment accelerates Ukraine’s quest to become an ally, but does not offer any timeline or guarantee that Kiev will eventually receive unanimous approval for its membership. This is not in line with Ukraine’s desires to join immediately, but encourages them to eventually come true,” the newspaper notes.

Moreover, this plan was approved by the White House. US President Joe Biden said he was “open” to the plan during a meeting with Alliance chief Stoltenberg during their meeting in Washington on Tuesday. US support as the most important member of NATO goes a long way towards ending the MAP requirement.

“If that’s what America really wants, they can get it,” a NATO official said.

“At the summit in Vilnius, we are not going to discuss an invitation, but how we can bring Ukraine closer to NATO. And I am sure that we will find a good solution,” the head of the Alliance said.

