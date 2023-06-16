Satellite images of result of strikes on Russian bases near Henichesk published

16 JUNE 2023

STRIKE AT ARABAT SPIT. SCREENSHOT FROM FEDOROV’S VIDEO

The journalists of Skhemy project (Radio Liberty’s investigative reporting project) have published a photo from the Planet Labs satellite, which recorded the results of strikes by the defence forces of Ukraine on the bases of the occupiers near Henichesk, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Skhemy project on Facebook

Details: Satellite images from 15 June, which journalists have, show the aftermath of strikes on the Express recreation centre and the Chalet Termal hotel in the occupied village of Shchaslyvtseve, located near Henichesk.

The images from 15 June show damage to the building of the recreation centre and traces of fires, while the pictures from 26 May show no corresponding destruction.

Background:

On 9 June, explosions rang out near occupied Henichesk, Kherson Oblast. According to Telegram channel Henichesk.ua and the Crimean information agency Centre for Journalist Investigations, missiles hit the Express recreation centre, where servicemen of the Russian Guard were stationed.

On 10 June, a missile attack was carried out on the Chalet Termal hotel on the Arabat Spit, where representatives of the occupation administration could be staying at the time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...