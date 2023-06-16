Russian missile strikes don’t contribute to restoring peace – South Africa president

16.06.2023 20:40
The President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that the Russian missile strikes, which he witnessed during today’s visit to Kyiv, are not working too well toward establishing peace.
Ramaphosa emphasized this during a joint press conference of the African leaders and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the capital of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
There is a need to de-escalate on both sides so that peace can come and the problem can be settled, according to the leader of the South Africa.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine on Friday.
On May 16, Ramaphosa announced a peace initiative to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, to be put forward by a number of African nations.Read also: Ukraine downs six Kinzhals, six Kalibrs, two drones – Air Force
On Friday, Russia launched yet another missile attack on Ukraine. The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, called the strike during the visit of African leaders a signal that indicates Russia’s true intentions.
This piece of crap is more interested in the price of grain. No mention of russia withdrawing from Ukraine, just the usual ‘both sides’ garbage. Here is his 10 point peace plan, for what it’s worth.
https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/16/7407219/
I agree that Zel should hold his nose and interact with these rotten regimes. Personally I would hate to talk any of them.
Zel’s team have to do a search to find any African countries that reject putler and support Ukraine. If they find any, start building strong relationships with them.
Anyone know of any?
I’m stunned…
In fact nothing has changed. Corrupted a day corrupted all days.
Is it possible to make a more disrespectful statement on Ukrainian soil asking for de-escalation from both sides, peace talks through negotiations…? Just after Boutcha visit?
In fact, all this was just a booby trap. the delegation had to be in Kyiv to publicly make these demands, in contradiction to the withdrawal of ORC troops and missiles on Belarusian soil mentioned earlier. Strategy made in the Kremlin. Punch in the face of Ukraine, live!
Their mission for the Kremlin dwarf is successful. They can go straight home.
Kuleba’s African tour is ultimately a failure.
ATACSM, F16, NATO, and eventually nuclear missile. The only effective “diplomacy”
Prick.
“Even-handed” Afro-politicians are just sly putlerites with a beady eye on the handouts they receive from western democracies that fund their luxurious lifestyles.
Overseas aid to putlerite regimes should be zero.