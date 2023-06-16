Russian missile strikes don’t contribute to restoring peace – South Africa president

16.06.2023 20:40

The President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that the Russian missile strikes, which he witnessed during today’s visit to Kyiv, are not working too well toward establishing peace.

Ramaphosa emphasized this during a joint press conference of the African leaders and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the capital of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

There is a need to de-escalate on both sides so that peace can come and the problem can be settled, according to the leader of the South Africa.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine on Friday.

On May 16, Ramaphosa announced a peace initiative to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, to be put forward by a number of African nations.Read also: Ukraine downs six Kinzhals, six Kalibrs, two drones – Air Force

On Friday, Russia launched yet another missile attack on Ukraine. The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, called the strike during the visit of African leaders a signal that indicates Russia’s true intentions.

