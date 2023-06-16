Friday, June 16, 2023 1:30:25 PM

Kadyrov fighters deployed to the Belgorod region to “protect the border” are in no hurry to put their lives in danger. They were not stationed on the border, which they had arrived to defend, but in the rear, reports the Russian news outlet Pepel, citing its sources in the Russian military.

This week the Chechen unit Zapad-Akhmat, which was initially stationed in Ukraine, was transferred to the Belgorod region. The Kadyrov fighters were tasked with guarding the state border of the Russian Federation, which is repeatedly crossed by the Russian armed opposition fighters from the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, personally reported that his fighters took control of the border village Nekhoteevka and the border crossing near the village of Kazinka, in the Grayvoron district.

However, the Russian military assures that the border itself is under the control of conscripts from the Russian regular troops and the Kadyrov fighters settled behind their backs in a safe zone.

“According to the military representatives, who are aware of the situation at the border, soldiers from the Akhmat regiment stay at best at the 3-5th lines of defense. The 1st and 2nd lines, which are in close proximity to the border, are guarded by Russian conscripts,” the news outlets writes.

Kadyrov soldiers have become notorious for their unwillingness to take part in the battles in Ukraine. Chechen troops prefer not to fight on the “front line”, but to stay in the deep safe rear, shooting TikTok videos about their “heroism”.

