Putin called Zelensky a “shame on the Jewish people” (video)

Ludmila Zhernovskaya17:42, 06/16/23
He stated that his “Jewish friends” allegedly do not consider the Ukrainian president a Jew.
Russian President Putin called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “a disgrace to the Jewish people.”
During a plenary session at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, American political scientist Dmitry Simes said that the West does not understand how Russia can accuse Ukrainians of Nazism when a Jew became the president of Ukraine.
“I have many Jewish friends since childhood. They say that Zelensky is not a Jew, this is a disgrace to the Jewish people. These are not jokes, not irony. After all, neo-Nazis, Hitler’s successors, were erected on the podium as heroes of Ukraine,” the Russian dictator said.
Propagandists also publish another quote from Putin: “I don’t give any assessments to my colleagues, I never say anything about Zelensky, but it’s puzzling how you can support neo-Nazi rabble.”
Putler the wanted criminal child-abductor spews hatred and lies like this because he knows there are enough scum sucking pigs in the west and in his own foul sewer that buy it.
Putler and his murder gang are Nazis who accuse their victims of their own satanically evil proclivities.
Raping and torturing children is pretty nazi-like, eh putler you maggot? That’s what his orcs are doing and have been doing since last February.
I call Putin a shame on the ruSSian people. Let’s see who is closer to the truth.
The midget can whinge and cry all he wants but once a paedophile, always a paedophile.
Concern the damage Ukraine already caused in RuSSia, can Putler imagine Nato can cause? Obviously not. Idiot!
