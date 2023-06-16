Ludmila Zhernovskaya17:42, 06/16/23

He stated that his “Jewish friends” allegedly do not consider the Ukrainian president a Jew.

Russian President Putin called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “a disgrace to the Jewish people.”

During a plenary session at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, American political scientist Dmitry Simes said that the West does not understand how Russia can accuse Ukrainians of Nazism when a Jew became the president of Ukraine.

“I have many Jewish friends since childhood. They say that Zelensky is not a Jew, this is a disgrace to the Jewish people. These are not jokes, not irony. After all, neo-Nazis, Hitler’s successors, were erected on the podium as heroes of Ukraine,” the Russian dictator said.

Propagandists also publish another quote from Putin: “I don’t give any assessments to my colleagues, I never say anything about Zelensky, but it’s puzzling how you can support neo-Nazi rabble.”

