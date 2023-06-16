Prigozhin “planted a pig” to the family of the dead “Wagnerian”

Violetta Orlova14:14, 16.06.23

The leader of the thugs forked out on a company car. But the surprises didn’t end there.

The leader of PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin decided to give the family of the liquidated mercenary a car of his company, but there was one nuance.

The day before, Prigozhin’s press service published a video in which the leader of the thugs stands at the grave of the “200th” together with his family in the Vladimir region.

He asked the wife of the liquidated invader if she needed any help. The Russian woman admitted that she did not have enough money to repair the car. Then “Putin’s cook” replied that he would leave her the Haval H9 car, in which he himself arrived.

As the Russian publication Kholod found out , as of March 2023, 470 fines worth more than 400 thousand rubles were accrued for cars.

Penalties were charged mainly for speed violations. As of June 15, three more fines “hang” on the car, which, according to Russian law, are transferred to the new owner.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...