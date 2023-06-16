Missile strike on 16 June: air defence shot down 6 Kinzhals and 6 Kalibr missiles

16 JUNE 2023

According to preliminary information, Ukraine’s air defence destroyed 12 missiles during the Russian attack in Ukraine on 16 June.

Source: Air Force Telegram channel

Quote: “According to preliminary data, the following targets were destroyed:

– 6 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

– 6 Kalibr cruise missiles;

– 2 reconnaissance UAVs.

Details: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, adds that these targets were shot down in the airspace around Kyiv.

He further notes that there have been no reports of casualties or damage. The operational data is being collected and updated.

Quote: “Stay tuned for more reports. There is a high chance of another missile attack shortly. So, do not ignore the air raid warnings!”

Background:

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russian occupiers had fired Kalibr missiles from ships in the Black Sea. An air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine. The authorities reported that air defence systems were operating in Kyiv Oblast and the capital.

The Ukrainian Air Force also issued a warning of ballistic missile threats to three regions of Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that an explosion had occurred in the city’s Podilsky district.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

