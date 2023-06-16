“Miracle of the automotive industry”: the new Lada Aura did not start at the presentation during the forum in the Russian Federation (video)

Marta Gichko14:26, 06/16/23

The car had to be quickly repaired personally by the head of the development company.

The new Lada Aura enchantingly tarnished the reputation of the Russian car industry – the car did not start during the presentation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

A video of the disgrace of AvtoVAZ’s “trough” appeared on social networks on Friday, June 16. The footage shows how the manufacturers tried to brag about the car in front of the Kremlin propagandists and the Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov, but they did not start it the first time.

“The miracle of the Russian automobile industry” had to be repaired right during the presentation personally to the head of the company, Maxim Sokolov. The start of the engine was greeted by the audience with rabid applause. However, later the Russians were upset, but not with the quality of domestic cars, but in anticipation of ridicule from the Ukrainians.

The Russian auto industry is dying

Car manufacturers began to leave Russia en masse after a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Now the Russians are not counting on cars from Audi, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Porsche, Mercedes and many other brands.

