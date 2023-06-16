From the LinkedIn page of Boris Lozhkin

June 16
Among the 12 people killed by #russian missile in #KryvyiRih was a young #jewish family of David and Oksana Epelman
https://lnkd.in/eCDwUb7r
June 16
Among the 12 people killed by #russian missile in #KryvyiRih was a young #jewish family of David and Oksana Epelman
https://lnkd.in/eCDwUb7r
One comment
They were in love and dreamed of starting a family. Both were 22.
Nazis murdering Jews. In 2023.
No, not a one-off, the putinaZis tried their best to murder the Chief Rabi of Ukraine; Reuven Azman, when he went to Kherson with essential supplies. PutinaZi artillerymen could spot him as he was in full religious regalia. He’s been back twice since then.
He reports this morning :
“Coming back from Kherson region, there’s still a lot to do, so I’m collecting help, replenishing supplies – and I’ll be back here again!
In particular, I want to thank the volunteers who are now working under the clock shelling without sparing themselves – YOU ARE HEROES! A low bow to you
Ukraine will win with such people!”