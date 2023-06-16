Drone attack reported in Russian city of Kursk

June 16, 2023

A large-scale fire broke out in the Russian city of Kursk just after 2 a.m. local time on June 16, Ukrainska Pravda news outlet reported citing Russian Telegram channels. The fire was allegedly caused by a drone attack on a nearby communication tower.

“There was an explosion in the Kursk region. According to preliminary data, a drone attacked a communication tower in the village of Krasnikovo, but after touching it, it flew into the administrative building of the Belpol enterprise,” Russian Telegram channel Baza wrote.

According to Russian media, the area of ​​the fire reached 1.5 thousand square meters after spreading to a warehouse.

Emergency services are attending to the fire. No casualties or deaths have been reported by local authorities yet.

Kursk in southwest Russia has been hit by several small drone attacks and explosions over the past few weeks.

