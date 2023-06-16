Delegation of African leaders arrives in Bucha

16.06.2023 14:50

President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and other African heads of state and government visiting Ukraine have arrived in Bucha, in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Presidential Administration of South Africa on Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

“His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African Heads of State & Government participating in the African Leaders Peace Mission now at the St Andrew’s Orthodox Church in the City of Bucha in Kiev, Ukraine, receiving a briefing ahead of their visit to the Mass Grave where 458 civilians who were killed in the initial stages of the conflict,” – the press service noted.

As Ukrinform reported, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine on Friday.

On May 16, Ramaphosa announced a peace initiative to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, which was to be proposed by African countries.

According to him, a delegation of African heads of state plans to visit Moscow and Kyiv to present the peace plan.

