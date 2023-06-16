Biden “open” to skipping MAP to facilitate Ukraine’s accession to NATO

16.06.2023 12:20

U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly “open” to plans for facilitating Ukraine’s path toward NATO membership by removing the Membership Action Plan.

That’s according to Politico, Ukrinform reports.

The MAP requires a candidate nation to make military and democratic reforms, with NATO’s advice and assistance, before a determination of membership can be made. By removing that requirement, Ukraine would still need to make some pro-democracy changes, but alliance members could at any point afterward unanimously welcome Kyiv into the club.

Biden spoke about the idea with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who has quietly floated the proposal, in Washington this week.

The U.S. president made clear that he was “open” to the idea if allies supported the plan, said a senior U.S. official, Politico reports.

A formal announcement of the MAP requirement’s removal would most likely come at NATO’s July summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, the report suggests.

It should be noted that the latest NATO member, Finland, was allowed to join the Alliance this year without an MAP.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Joe Biden and his team are in the midst of an important conversation with other NATO members about how and when Ukraine can join the Alliance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hoped his country would receive both security guarantees and a clear, speedy pathway to NATO membership during next month’s gathering in Vilnius. The Biden-backed Stoltenberg plan falls short of that wish but does improve Ukraine’s chances of accession after the war.

