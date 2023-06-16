Belarus is becoming a bandit nuclear power: Malomuzh explained Putin’s tactics

Marta Gichko08:27, 06/16/23

The dictator calls fire on himself, but he has already been explained what will happen if launches are prepared.

Russia is trying to turn Belarus into its nuclear military base. However, legally this country does not qualify as a nuclear state, because formally there are no decisions yet. But in fact, it is turning into a conglomerate of a nuclear power.

This was stated in an interview with OBOZREVATEL by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine in 2005-2010, Army General Mykola Malomuzh.

“This is a hybrid format that turns Belarus into a gangster-type nuclear state that opposes the peaceful community. In essence, this is the same as the acquisition of nuclear weapons by Al-Qaeda. Lukashenka, who destroyed his own people, is now helping Putin and is participating in many terrorist operations against Ukraine. Now he intends to do this also with nuclear potential. Therefore, Belarus today qualifies not as a nuclear state, but as a terrorist state that has received and deployed nuclear weapons,” Malomuzh said.

The general noted that the world community should clearly explain to Putin what awaits him if his nuclear weapons are being prepared for launch in Russia, or in Belarus.

“Putin reacts only to harsh arguments. The world community, in particular China, India, Brazil, which is inciting him, should clearly explain what will happen in the event of moving, deploying, and even more so preparing for the launch of nuclear weapons. This is the only right decision. Because that if Putin uses it, it will be the end of everything, he will simply destroy humanity. I know well the nuclear potential of Russia, the United States and other countries and I can say that this will not be limited to local use. This is the destruction of the entire Earth, “Malomuzh said.

The general noted that with his threats, “Putin is causing fire on himself, because no one wants to die.” The dictator has already been informed that at any second there may be a full-blooded massive nuclear retaliatory strike – “and then Russia will end.”

“This is rude, but it really works. “Red” phones of government communications today should be red not by color, but by glow,” he said.

