Battalion commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the counteroffensive near Bakhmut: The Wagnerites were the first to flee, it was a panic

Marta Gichko09:00, 06/16/23

One of the groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked behind enemy lines, cutting off logistics and communications.

Warriors of the 3rd separate assault brigade advanced near Bakhmut , having worked out several options for the development of events. The “Wagnerites” were the first to flee from their positions, although the leader of the militants Yevgeny Prigozhin assured that the invaders from the 72nd brigade of the RF Armed Forces were the fugitives.

Petr Gorbatenko, battalion commander of the 3rd OSHB, “Rollo” spoke about this in an interview with LIGA.net .

“When the second assault battalion was moving, the Wagner units fled from the positions. They fled in panic. Prigozhin further said that it was the 72nd brigade of the RF Armed Forces that ran. No, it was the Wagner units that ran. This allowed us to proceed to the stage with armored vehicles. not just stupidly went head-on – “who will shoot whom. We maneuvered, went around, cut off their logistics, the rest of the positions were knocked out by storm. At these positions, the enemy was squeezed, he was gradually destroyed. Of course, with a proposal to surrender, ” Rollo said.

The battalion commander noted that then the soldiers repeated this tactic without head-on assaults. At the same time, one group operated behind enemy lines for a day, cutting off logistics and communications.

“The Russians did not receive ammunition and assistance, the reserves were destroyed by long-range artillery on the way. Thus, the enemy was destroyed, suppressed and driven out of positions,” the battalion commander noted.

According to Rollo, ordinary soldiers of the Russian Federation were captured. There were no living officers, only dead ones.

“We like to talk about chmobiks and the like. But there is no such thing. This is a serious opponent who wants and knows how to fight. You can’t underestimate and mock. Sneer about chmobiks seems to humiliate us a little. If these are chmobiks, and everything is so easy, then go fight them yourself. Is it really chmobiki? (smiles – UNIAN). Let them be deceived by their ideology or fight for money, but they came and are ready to fight. And they fight, believe me, well,” the battalion commander said.

The defense forces have some success in advancing in the Bakhmut direction

Advance near Bakhmut

In early May, Ukrainian soldiers went forward in this direction of the front. Within a few days, the first results appeared. On the evening of June 12, Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar reported that during the week our troops on the right flank advanced 3.5 km, and on the left – 1.5 km.

On June 15, lieutenant of the Svoboda battalion Roman Konon reported on certain successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Bakhmut direction , but did not specify what exactly they were talking about.

