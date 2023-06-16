Austria refuses to extradite Firtash to US: court decision

Elena Kovalenko15:50, 06/16/23

Firtash was detained in Austria in March 2014 at the request of the United States. He was later released on bail of 125 million euros and has been contesting his extradition to the US ever since.

An Austrian court has refused to extradite Ukrainian businessman Dmitry Firtash to the United States on charges of corruption.

According to ARnews , the decision was made by the court in favor of Firtash on June 16, 2023. Firtash himself denies any wrongdoing on his part, although charges have been brought against him in the United States. In particular, he is suspected of conspiring to pay bribes in India for the extraction of titanium, which is used in jet engines.

An Austrian court has ruled in favor of Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash in a decades-long legal saga over a US attempt to extradite him on corruption charges, sending the extradition case back for retrial.

Сколько газовый монополист Фирташ зарабатывает на обычных украинцахHow much gas monopoly Firtash earns on ordinary Ukrainians

Firtash case

In June 2021, the maximum package of sanctions provided for by law was introduced against Firtash and Fuks. The oligarch faces up to 50 years in prison and confiscation of all assets.

Firtash became famous after the appearance of the scandalous company Rosukrenergo, a gas intermediary between Russia and Ukraine.

In May 2022, the arrested regional gas companies of Firtash were handed over to Naftogaz .

In June 2022, the SBI informed that the National Agency for the Identification, Search and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA) had transferred 26 regional gas distribution system operators to management .

There are more than 40 gas distribution network operators (the so-called regional gas companies) in Ukraine. More than half of the gas in the country is distributed by the Regional Gas Company, owned by businessman Dmitry Firtash.

On March 17, 2023, law enforcement officers conducted searches in 16 regional gas companies associated with Firtash.

On May 15, 2023, Dmitry Firtash received a suspicion from the SBU and the Economic Security Bureau. He is accused of embezzling state gas worth billions of hryvnias. Suspicion was also announced to 8 top managers of his companies.

Five persons involved, among them the oligarch himself and the head of the Regional Gas Company group Aleksey Tyutyunnik, were notified of suspicion in absentia, since they are abroad. The SBU released audio recordings of telephone conversations between Firtash and Tyutyunnik, testifying to fraud with registers and attempts to hide the funds of regional gas companies from arrest. According to preliminary data, over 7 years, their scheme caused damage to the country’s budget by 18 billion hryvnias.

