Air Forces destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter

On the evening of 16 June, a unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter on the Donetsk front.

Source: press service of the Air Forces; Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Forces, on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: “Minus one enemy’s Alligator [another name for the Ka-25 attack helicopter – ed.]! We are continuing our work!”

Details: The press service of the Air Forces clarifies that the Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter was destroyed by a unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Donetsk front at about 21:00.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/16/7407229/

