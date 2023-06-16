AFU Push Back Russian Forces In South By Another 15 Km

The occupiers are therefore not able to shell Ukrainian positions.

16.06.2023

The number of shelling in the southern regions of Ukraine will decrease as the Russian army has retreated up to 15 km deeper.

This was reported by OC South press secretary Nataliya Humenyuk.

According to her, the Russian invaders will no longer be able to use certain types of weapons to shell the southern regions of Ukraine, as their range will not allow it.

“Although the water is coming off and they are returning to their insidious plans: they are beginning to use missile strikes on our section of the front more actively and increase their artillery involvement,” Humenyuk commented.

Meanwhile, the General Staff reported significant successes of the Ukrainian defenders in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have knocked out the enemy from seven settlements and continue moving.

Like this: Like Loading...