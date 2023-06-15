WAR UPDATE 6/14/23

From the FB page; The Heartbeat of Ukraine

By Christine Stuermer

▶️Day 475 of a 3-day war. Kyiv still stands and Russia is still a terrorist state.

▶️217,330 (+680) terrorists eliminated.

▶️Number of days since Russia has committed a terrorist act. = 0

✅It is extremely challenging for the Ukrainian forces to conduct the counteroffensive as the Russian forces have densely mined the fields and are actively resisting, but despite this, the Defense Forces are steadily advancing. Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 14 June

✅Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar on Telegram:

“Over the past day, on the Bakhmut front they advanced from 200 to 500 meters in various areas. On the Zaporizhzhia front, they advanced from 300 to 350 metres.”

According to her, on the Berdiansk front, fighting continues near the village of Makarivka, on the Mariupol front – in the districts of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovsk.

–Maliar drew attention to the fact that the defenders are advancing in the conditions of extremely fierce battles, and the Russian air and artillery superiority.

–The Russians suffer losses both in manpower and in equipment and weapons. For example, during the past day, 13 June, the occupiers lost an artillery battery of self-propelled guns, 2 electronic warfare systems, up to 10 units of automotive equipment, a radar system for reconnaissance and fire control, and an anti-aircraft missile system.

✅Thirty civilians have been evacuated from four villages in Donetsk Oblast recently liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, during a press briefing at Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform on 14 June 2023. “Blahodatne, Storozhove, Neskuchne and Makarivka have been liberated. Mop-up operations are currently being undertaken there to eliminate the remaining Russian armed forces personnel, some of whom are still hiding in the said settlements.

🛑On the night of 14 June, Russia attacked Odesa with 4 Kalibr missiles, killing three people and injuring 13. #WarCrimes

🛑The death toll of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 12 people. Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Council, on Telegram #WarCrimes

🛑On the morning of 14 June, the Russian army launched missile attacks on the cities of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed, and three were injured.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office reports that Russian forces launched two Kh-22 missiles on two towns at around 5:00, while people were still sleeping in their homes. #WarCrimes

🛑Two volunteers have been injured as a result of the Russian attacks on the city of Kherson on 14 June. Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. “On 14 June, at about 18:50, the Russian forces launched attacks on the city of Kherson. As a result, two volunteers, including a foreigner, have been injured. They were helping to evacuate civilians.” #WarCrimes

🛑The Russians have taken advantage of the consequences of the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant to increase occupation pressure on Ukrainians living in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, on Telegram. “With the start of the mass evacuation of the population from the flooded area, the command of the Russian occupation forces introduced additional strict filtering measures to identify citizens with pro-Ukrainian sentiments. At checkpoints, Russian servicemen forced people to pay large sums of money and hand over valuables and jewelry found during searches in order to be allowed to leave for safety.

In addition, the Russian invaders took away and immediately destroyed Ukraine-issued passports, birth certificates and other documents obtained in Ukraine. The invaders also stole personal property from homes abandoned by their owners.”

🛑Operational Command Pivnich (North) on Telegram; National Police in Chernihiv Oblast reported on Facebook that “From 13:40 to 14:35, 13 strikes were recorded in the village of Yanzhulivka, probably from an 82 mm mortar. As a result of the shelling, a local resident was killed. Two private houses have also been damaged. “

🛑Law enforcers have initiated a case into Russia’s violation of the laws and customs of war over targeting a UAZ vehicle in Sumy Oblast, which killed six people on 14 June. Source: National Police of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, Office of the Prosecutor General; Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram. The investigation suggests that on 13 June 2023, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, Russian forces fired upon a UAZ car moving through the territory of the Seredyna-Buda territorial hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several.

🛑War by the numbers: Damage to the fishing industry as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka Reservoir after the blowing up of the hydroelectric power plant dam by the Russians can, approximately, amount to more than UAH 11 billion [equiv. to US$297.8 million]. Source: State Agency of Fisheries of Ukraine

✅Operational Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

👉 Russian forces targeted the territory of Ukraine with cruise missiles and Shahed drones at night. Quote: “The Russian invaders attacked the territory of Ukraine with cruise missiles and Iranian-made Shahed drones tonight. Information about the aftermath of this attack is currently being confirmed.”

👉”The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to completely occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. Over the past day, 28 combat clashes took place on the specified section of the front.”

👉During the past day, Russian forces launched a missile-air strike, using 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles and 4 Iranian-made Shahed drones on critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv Oblast and residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih. Ukrainian soldiers downed 11 cruise missiles and 1 attack drone.

👉In addition, Russian occupiers launched 39 airstrikes and carried out 62 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.

👉On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast, fired mortar and artillery shells at Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Stara Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Atynske, Bilopillia, Pavlivka, Obody, Kindrativka, Myropillia in Sumy Oblast, as well as Ivashky, Udy, Strilecha, Lukiantsi, Izbytske, Starytsia, Synelnykove, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Budarky and Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv Oblast.

👉On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched an airstrike near Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast. Kamianka, Topoli, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

👉On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Vesele and Rozdolivka. They conducted airstrikes on the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

👉On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensives toward Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske and Bila Hora. They conducted airstrikes in the areas of Hryhorivka, Toretsk and Sukha Balka. The areas of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Druzhba, Toretsk, Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery fire.

👉Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions on the Avdiivka front. They launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Avdiivka and Nevelske. Russian occupiers fired artillery shells near Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Netailove and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

👉On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks in and around Marinka, while the Russians conducted an airstrike on the settlement. They also carried out artillery attacks near Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

👉On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces launched airstrikes in and around Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka. They fired at Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka, Storozheve and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast.

👉The Russians continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians attacked settlements, including Vremivka, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Levadne, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Zherebianky, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zmiivka, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Virivka, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

👉During the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 13 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and four attacks on Russian anti-aircraft missile system positions.

👉Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two Russian Orlan-10 UAVs.

👉 Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post, eight clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, three ammunition storage points, an anti-aircraft missile system, seven field artillery units, two air defence facilities and an electronic warfare station.

🛑Over the past two weeks, there has been an increase in the number of take-offs of the Russian tactical combat aircraft, especially over the southern part of Ukraine, the UK Intelligence reports. Source: UK Defense Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda. As intelligence notes, the activation of the Russian tactical aircraft has almost certainly been in response to the Ukrainian offensive operations, as the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) attempt to support ground troops with air strikes “Despite the uptick, VKS’ daily sortie rate remains much lower than the peak of up to 300 daily missions early in the war,” the report says.

🔥 What’s on fire in Russia/temporarily occupied territory?

💥An explosion in occupied Melitopol on 13 June damaged a section of the local railway, derailing wagons that carried stolen iron ore. Source: Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram. “According to updated information, yesterday’s explosion in Melitopol damaged a section of the railway.

The timing of the attack was perfect – an enemy train from Dniprorudne was moving along the track with iron ore stolen by the occupiers.” Fedorov has said that five wagons derailed, and 50 meters of railway tracks was blocked. He has added that the loot from the frontline settlements was being transported through Melitopol to Crimea or Novoazovsk, on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

💥A thermoelectric power plant in Novocherkassk, in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, has caught fire. The power plant is the oblast’s largest source of power. Source: RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet; Meduza; 161.ru

☢️The Russian occupying forces have stopped the automated transmission of data from the radiation monitoring sensors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). This information is now being transmitted manually by the representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Source: Oleh Korikov, acting head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform. Jackasses.

☢️Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said his country has started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, some of which he said were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. According to Reuters, the deployment is Moscow’s first move of such warheads – shorter-range less powerful nuclear weapons that could potentially be used on the battlefield – outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.

❓Questionable. Although Reuters is the source, they were simply reporting on what Lukashenko was saying. And we know what a liar he is.

🌎International Support:

✅Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has had a conversation with Annalena Baerbock, his German counterpart, and discussed the preparation for the NATO Summit in Vilnius. Source: European Pravda. Kuleba wrote on Twitter that he thanked Baerbock for the support and discussed the topic of the NATO Summit in Vilnius. “Ukraine’s position is clear: creating the NATO-Ukraine Council without taking a strong step toward membership is like providing a tank without a gun. NATO needs Ukraine as an Ally, not just a privileged partner,” Kuleba stressed.

✅Kajsa Ollongren, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, has announced a contribution to the air defence of Ukraine against the backdrop of regular Russian attacks. Source: European Pravda, referring to a letter by Ollongren to the Parliament of the Netherlands, Among other things, the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands will purchase four VERA-EG passive observation radar stations that cost €150 million for Ukraine. Quote: “The radars can be used mainly for detection, locating, tracking and identifying aerial, ground and naval targets. Thus, the Netherlands are making their contribution to the integrated air defence system of Ukraine,” Ollongren stressed.

✅The potential Ukraine-NATO Council would significantly strengthen the partnership between the Alliance and Ukraine, serving as a body for making joint decisions. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated during at a briefing that there is a fundamental difference between the existing format, the Ukraine-NATO Commission, and the proposed Council. The Commission serves as a platform for consultations between allies and the partner country, where decisions are not made.

✅Estonia’s Rescue Board will give Ukraine equipment to deal with the aftermath of the flooding caused by the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). Source: ERR, Estonian Public Broadcasting service, citing Margo Klaos, Director General of the Estonian Rescue Board. “The priority is currently to evacuate civilians from the flooded areas, but as soon as the water level drops it will be possible to calculate the losses and start pumping the water out. It’s very important for us to be able to help Ukraine during this crisis. That’s what friends are for.”

✅The United States places no importance on statements from Russia about the losses of the Ukrainian Defense Forces during offensive operations. Source: White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre during a briefing, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine’s “catastrophic losses” during the counteroffensive, as reported by European Pravda.

🍿The Russians are batshit crazy and morally bankrupt. Tonight’s theme: Stinky lies. A lot of them.

🔘TASS: “NYT reports losses of troops in Ukraine’s counteroffensive. According to the newspaper, Ukraine has not claimed any major breakthroughs. ” (Consider the source) 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥

We know better.

🔘Russian Mission to the EU: “While the EU provides massive military support, no one can guess what other plans, similar to the destruction of the Kakhovka hydro-electric power station, are nurtured in Kiev. ” 🤥🤥🤥💩💩💩💩💩

Don’t you just want to slap them? Hard?

🔘Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Sevastopol (Crimea) Today it is rightfully considered to be the stronghold of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and retains the honorary title of a city of military glory and valour of Russian sailors.” 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

CrimeaIsUkraine

🔘Zakharova: “The international community continues to be concerned about Washington’s pernicious practice of deploying nuclear weapons outside its national territory. This is a destabilizing factor for European security & global strategic stability.” 🤥🤥🤥💩💩💩💩💩

Bitch please.

🔘Putler: “We agreed that #NATO would not be expanded. We came up with every option we could. Still no. Why? It is just because the country is too big: no one needs a country that big and with such great potential in Europe.”🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

Since when is NATO a country? He could possibly saying that Russia has potential? Besides, he is the best NATO recruiter ever! 😆😆😆

🔘I call BULLSHIT! Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus, has claimed that Ukrainian and Russian delegations discussed the possibility of “leasing” Crimea during negotiations in March 2022. Source: Belta, a Belarusian news outlet, quoting Lukashenko in an interview with Rossiya-1, a pro-Kremlin Russian TV channel. Quote from Lukashenko: “Putin has given me a document that was initialed by both delegations. It’s alright, even with regards to Crimea – there was some sort of a lease involved; as for Donbas, in the east…It’s an alright agreement.🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

Yeah. Right. Lukashenko is a clown.

❗️Article on how Russia Falsifies Western News and tries to undermine support for Ukraine. Click on the link below:

https://www.eurointegration.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/14/7163654/

That’s it for tonight folks. Keep those words of support and prayers coming for our Ukrainian friends. Find ways to help. #SlavaUkraini #StandWithUkraine #braveukraine #UkraineWillWin #russiaisaterroriststate #RussiaIsCollapsing #PutinIsaWarCriminal #FuckPutin #fuclukashenko #fuckIran #fuckOrban #fuckmedvedev #FuckLavrov #fuckshoigu #fuckzakharova

Supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes. 💙💛

Reported by: Christine Stuermer

