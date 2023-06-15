Wagner group refuses to sign contracts despite Putin’s orders – British intelligence

15.06.2023 15:00

The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, refused to sign contracts with the Russian military, despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s orders, provoking a conflict with his leader.

The Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom tweeted this information, according to Ukrinform.

On 10 June 2023, the Russian MoD demanded that members of “volunteers formations’ such as Wagner Group sign contracts directly with the MoD, a move explicitly endorsed by President Putin on TV on 13 June 2023.

For several months, Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin has been aiming vitriolic criticism at the MoD hierarchy but deferred to Putin’s authority. However, despite Putin’s comments, on 14 June 2023 Prigozhin said that, ‘none of Wagner’s fighters are ready to go down the path of shame again. That’s why they will not sign the contracts’.

“Prigozhin’s rhetoric is evolving into defiance of broader sections of the Russian establishment,” the statement reads.

1 July 2023, the deadline for the volunteers to sign contracts, is likely to be a key way-point in the feud.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that the fighting has intensified in many parts of the frontline, while the enmity between the Wagner PMC and the Russian Ministry of Defense has reached an unprecedented level. “For the first time, the owner of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the army deliberately used lethal weapons against his units. After the clash, Wagner probably detained a Russian army brigade commander,” intelligence officers said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu signed an order according to which all “volunteer units” at the front have to sign contracts with the defense ministry by July 1.

