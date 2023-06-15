Ukraine’s SOF boasts of two HIMARS strikes decimating two Russian military complexes

VIDEO

In the Bakhmut area, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with HIMARS operators, destroyed Russia’s ZOOPARK-1 artillery reconnaissance complex and the Borisoglebsk-2 e-warfare system.

That’s according to the Specops Forces Command, Ukrinform reports.

“In the area of Bakhmut, the operators of one of the Specops Forces’ units in cooperation with HIMARS crews destroyed two enemy complexes. The SOF forces scouted the positions of the ZOOPARK-1 artillery reconnaissance radar complex and the Borisoglebsk-2 e-warfare station. Information about their location was quickly transmitted to the comrades with the rocket artillery unit,” the report reads.

Enemy equipment and almost all manpower at the sites were destroyed. “A few managed to survive, but not for long…” noted the Specops Forces.

