The unit of Magyar destroyed several Russian T-80 tanks

14 June, 2023

Damaged Russian T-80 tanks in Donetsk region. June 2023. Ukraine. Frame from the Magyar`s video

Ukrainian military managed to destroy a number of Russian T-80 tanks with loitering munitions in the Donetsk region.

A Ukrainian soldier with the call sign Magyar said that his unit managed to destroy eight units of enemy armored vehicles within a day.

To destroy the enemy’s equipment, the unit used drones that have been converted to carry explosives.

In particular, the released video showed the complete destruction of at least three tanks of the invaders in the Donetsk region.

One of the T-80BVM tanks was hit in the village of Zavitne Bazhannia, which is located in the direction of Velyka Novosilka.

A Russian T-80 BV tank was destroyed in the village of Staromaiorske, which is not far from the recently liberated village of Makarivka.

In the area of operation of the Magyar unit, a Ukrainian counteroffensive is currently underway from the direction of Velyka Novosilka, resulting in the recent liberation of several settlements in this area.

Another T-80BV was also destroyed in the village of Staromaiorske, but that time the tank had a KMT-6 mine plow.

It is worth noting that the confirmation of destroyed equipment may require some time, as reconnaissance drones are often impeded by electronic warfare, making visual verification challenging.

Now the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation and have partial success.

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, said that during the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military advanced 200-500 meters in various areas in the Bakhmut direction, and 300-350 meters in the Zaporizhia direction.

As previously reported, in the Zaporizhzhya region, the Ukrainian military also managed to destroy a number of Russian armored vehicles and take prisoners.

