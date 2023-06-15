The Netherlands will purchase VERA-NG radar systems for Ukraine

The Netherlands allocates funds for the purchase of VERA-NG radar systems for Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands announces the purchase of four radars for the amount of 150 million euros, the Industrial Portal reports with reference to the Military .

This is how the Netherlands contributes to the complex air defense of Ukraine.

It will also be announced during the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group (UDCG) that the Netherlands will allocate 40 million euros for the purchase of air defense equipment within the framework of a multilateral partnership. This equipment will be delivered to Ukraine in the near future.

Air defense and passive surveillance are the most important elements of modern military and security operations.

ERA’s VERA-NG solves this problem by providing an advanced and modern passive surveillance system designed to detect, locate, identify and track air, land and sea targets.

VERA-NG radar from the ERA company. Photo from open sources

The VERA-NG system consists of three radiation signal receivers (stations) with 360-degree azimuth coverage.

In the center there is a command post with its own station, which receives and processes all information from the stations.

The system’s calculations transmit data on detected targets with range, azimuth, and altitude coordinates to air defense combat posts.

Technical characteristics of the system: target detection range – 400 km with an accuracy of up to 20 m, operating frequency range – from 88 MHz to 18 GHz, number of simultaneous tracking targets – up to 200, information update time – from 1 to 5 seconds. The radar can work in any weather conditions.

“The system emits zero electromagnetic energy, which makes it ‘invisible’,” the ERA company said.

