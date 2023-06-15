Saboteurs shot six foresters: the media learned the details of the tragedy in the Sumy region

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk20:44, 06/15/23

Because of the invaders, 12 children were half-orphans, the journalists found out.

In the Sumy region, six foresters died as a result of the shooting of the car in which they traveled by an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group that penetrated our territory.

Killed 31-year-old Alexander Glushchenko (half-orphaned little daughter), 33-year-old Sergei Zabolotny, who had two little daughters, his peer Ivan Romanchenko (had a son), 35-year-old Andrey Burakov (left a little son), 48-year-old Sergei Volkov (two sons and two daughters left) and 50-year-old Andrei Mikhailenko (now without a father, a daughter and two sons), said Oleg Zakusilo, head of the Svesskoe forestry branch, in a comment to TSN.ua.

The interlocutor added that the tragedy happened when foresters were traveling to the border area to conduct a survey of forest plantations. According to him, the military gave permission to travel and carry out work.

“Earlier there was information that it was shelling, but this is not so. An enemy DRG came in, which shot our employees point-blank… First, the DRG started shelling the village, the foresters heard this and decided to leave the place where they were. On the forest road , as it turned out, there was an ambush by the DRG, which shot them,” Zakusilo added.

The head of the branch “Svesskoe forestry” noted that the opponents specifically did not allow the bodies of the dead to be taken away for more than a day, a drone was flying over the crime scene.

“… it was not possible to pick up the bodies of our colleagues. Now they are being taken away, reloaded into another car, then taken to an autopsy, then a funeral,” he added.

The death of foresters in the Sumy region – as previously reported

On June 14, the Sumy regional military administration reported that Russian artillery invaders hit a UAZ vehicle carrying employees of the State Forestry Agency. According to local authorities, seven foresters were killed as a result of enemy shelling .

It is worth noting that the Russians have already shelled the border areas of the region many times. As a result of enemy attacks, there are casualties, destruction and casualties. In addition, saboteurs have repeatedly tried to penetrate into the Sumy region from the Russian Federation.

