15.06.2023

The raids of the Russian opposition volunteer formations of the RDK and the Freedom of Russia legion, which in small detachments are a nightmare for the border regions of the Russian Federation, as well as UAV attacks, brought both the occupiers and the Russians supporting them to white heat. The most important discovery for the latter was that the Putin regime had signed its name for helplessness: while tens of thousands of servicemen of the Russian army are being forced to fight against Ukraine, there was no one to defend their own territory.

The Kremlin expressed “deep concern”, but in recent days has already “announced” the direction of new Russian war crimes.

Region handed over to Kadyrovtsy

The situation in the Russian borderlands, to which the leadership of the Russian Federation stubbornly refused to respond, so annoyed the Russians that the Kremlin nevertheless took some steps. Among them is the dispatch of Kadyrov’s men to “defend” the Belgorod region from “Ukrainian saboteurs.”

In fact, this is a populist move, but with some nuances. In fact, “Akhmat”, which failed in Ukraine (in particular, near Maryinka), happily relocated to the Belgorod region – it is easier for them to be a nightmare for the local population. And it doesn’t matter that it’s not Ukrainians, but Russians: as they say, “nothing personal – just business.”

Earlier, the Legion “Freedom of Russia” stated that Russian servicemen were robbing the inhabitants of the Belgorod region and ruthlessly destroying settlements that are located on the territory of the Russian Federation. But these are still small fry compared to what the Kadyrovites will do to the Belgorod region. And the way they operate in the occupied part of Ukraine (in the same Zaporozhye or Lugansk regions), looting property, imposing tribute even on small businesses and the like, is a vivid example of this.

On June 12, the movement of Akhmat-Zapad equipment in the Belgorod region was already spotted by local residents. So the Russians will still have time to “enjoy”.

In pursuit of Zaluzhny

Putin is well aware that the “protection” of the Belgorod region by the Kadyrovites is in fact a fiction. And at a meeting in the Kremlin with Russian “military commissars” (in fact, military propagandists of the Russian special services), he made several statements, including about the situation in the border area.

The Russian dictator has always considered it humiliating to repeat certain ideas after someone, but now, following the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzny, he is concerned about creating a so-called sanitary zone (if drones continue to attack the territory of the Russian Federation). The main difference is over whose territory it will pass. Putin, of course, is talking about Ukraine.

“We will apparently have to consider the issue – I say this very carefully – in order to create such and such a sanitary zone on the territory of Ukraine at such a distance from which it would be impossible to reach our territories. I’m not saying that tomorrow we will start this work, we need to see how the situation develops,” the President of the Russian Federation said.

According to Russian analyst Anatoly Nesmiyan, “the task set runs into a key contradiction – a critical lack of resources for its implementation and the creation of a stable system.” And now Russia definitely does not have such a resource.

“So the idea of ​​a “sanitary strip of land” looks, to put it mildly, too abstract to even try to put it into practice,” added Nesmiyan.

Is the threat real

Meanwhile, the Telegram channels of the occupiers, including Russian “military correspondents” closely associated with the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU), have launched a new campaign to justify the war crimes of the Russian army. True, there is a nuance. In the context of Putin’s statements, they “clarified the agenda” and called “the demilitarization of Kharkov” one of the immediate main goals.

In their opinion, without the capture of this Ukrainian city, which for some reason they stubbornly call Russian, “it is impossible to achieve all the tasks set for the NVO.”

“It is Kharkov that is now relying on the group that strikes at the Belgorod region, which means that for the sake of the peace of the Russian people, this abscess of Ukrainianism must be opened. The creation of a sanitary zone on the territory of Ukraine involves a military operation in the Kharkov region, and nothing else,” propagandists write cynically at the suggestion of the curators.

There is no doubt that the capture of Kharkov is the wet dreams of the occupiers, but they are worried about the “announcement”. The fact is that Russian publics began to make stuffing in chorus, as if the Ukrainian military began to place anti-aircraft installations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other equipment in the sleeping areas of Kharkov (in particular, in northern Saltovka) on the roofs of houses and in courtyards. Accordingly, under this pretext, Russian propagandists are justifying the strikes on the Ukrainian city.

According to the interlocutors of OBOZREVATEL in intelligence, so far there is no need to talk about an increased threat or a serious increase in shelling. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing their best to protect both Kharkiv and other settlements in the country.

“It is only worth remembering how the Kremlin planned to capture Kiev “in three days”, and now it does not know how to keep Belgorod. So there is no need to panic. We are working. Everything will be Ukraine!” the defenders say.

*Original article title: “Nothing personal – purely business”: the occupiers dreamed of “scorched earth”, but they cannot keep their borderlands

