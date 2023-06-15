Russia dealt a massive blow to Ukraine at night: there are hits

Yana Stavskaya06:53, 06/15/23

13 “Shaheds”, preliminary, managed to intercept over the Odessa region, said the representative of the military administration Sergei Bratchuk.

On the night of June 15, 2023, the Russian invaders again launched a massive combined strike with drones and cruise missiles on Ukrainian cities.

According to the Air Force, during that night, air defense forces destroyed 22 enemy targets, including the Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missile and all 20 Shahids. Also among the downed targets is the Orlan UAV.

Four Tu-95MS strategic aircraft carried out four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missile launches from the Caspian Sea. One of the missiles was destroyed, the rest hit industrial facilities in the Dnepropetrovsk region. Local military administrations will report the consequences of the strike.

In turn, the speaker of the Odesa OVA Serhiy Bratchuk specifies that 13 “Shaheds” were intercepted over the Odesa region.

The enemy launched Iranian “Shaheds” from the northern and southern directions. All 20 strike drones were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in the areas of responsibility of the air commands “South” and “Vostok”.

In addition, an enemy UAV of the operational-tactical level, which carried out aerial reconnaissance in the eastern direction, was destroyed.

UPDATED 7:05 AM. According to the updated information of the General Staff, over the past day, the Russian invaders launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine, using 6 Kh-22 air-launched cruise missiles, 4 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles and 7 Shahed-type Iranian attack drones.

During the attack, 9 air targets were destroyed: three Caliber cruise missiles and six Iranian Shahed attack drones.

In total, over the past day, the enemy launched 38 air strikes, and also made about 52 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. The likelihood of further missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine is very high.

