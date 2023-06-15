Our position has not changed since Budapest Memorandum: Pentagon Head on security guarantees for Ukraine

Pentagon Head Lloyd Austin has said that the US position on supporting the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance remains unchanged, and its members continue to discuss ways to further support Ukraine.

Source: Austin said this following the meeting of the Contact Group for Defence of Ukraine in Brussels on Thursday, the correspondent of European Pravda reports

Details: The head of the US Department of Defence emphasised that Washington “continues to support NATO’s open door policy”, adding that “each country has a different path to joining” the Alliance.

“Again, I would like to add that our position has not changed since the time of Budapest [the Budapest memorandum of 1994, which provided for security assurances for Ukraine from the Russian Federation, the USA and the UK – ed.],” he noted.

“And in the future, I believe, you will see how allies and partners work together to provide Ukraine with what it needs for success, as well as further [security – ed.] assurances,” the head of the Pentagon added.

Background: As it is known, at the July NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukraine is also seeking to achieve clear wording regarding the prospect of membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, instead criticising the decision of the Bucharest summit, which is “as far removed from reality as possible”.

In addition, Ukraine expects the summit to provide security guarantees for the period before membership in the Alliance and not as an alternative to joining.

