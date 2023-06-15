In Ukraine since the beginning of the year, 653 shipments of humanitarian aid disappeared and did not reach the military

Since the beginning of 2023, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have not received 653 consignments of goods, which, when imported into the country, were declared as humanitarian aid for the military.

This was reported in the State Customs Service of Ukraine, noting that among these goods are plates for body armor, night vision devices, thermal imagers, drones and cars.

Losses were identified during the checks that the State Border Service conducts together with customs.

For the five months of 2023, the customs drew up 115 protocols on violations when importing goods as humanitarian aid.

“We remind you that the import of commercial goods under the guise of humanitarian aid is a violation of the current legislation and provides for liability,” the border guards say.

