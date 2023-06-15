In the Lugansk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed part of one of the divisions of the invaders – analysts

Anastasia Gorbacheva08:27, 06/15/23

The Institute for the Study of War noted that the Ukrainian defenders hit from HIMARS.

The defenders accurately hit the Russian occupiers in the Kremennaya Lugansk region . The anger of the Ukrainians was felt by the divisions of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation.

According to the analysts of the Institute for the Study of War, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck when the invaders were waiting for the arrival of the commander of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, Major General Sukhrab Akhmedov, and were gathered in one place.

It is noted that as a result of the work of HIMARS, about 100 Russian soldiers were eliminated, and about 100 more were injured, which caused a wave of indignation in the Russian Federation.

