In Blahodatne, Russians committed suicide not to be captured

The Ukrainian military, involved in liberating Blahodatne, disclosed the details of the deoccupation of the village.

On June 10, units of the 68th Jaeger Brigade liberated the settlement of Blahodatne, Volnovakha district (Donetsk region), from the Russian invaders.

The battalion’s commander with the call sign “Viy” shared that the long-awaited start of counteroffensive actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction started with the liberation of this very village.

This success was possible due to the decisive and well-planned actions of the brigade’s personnel and related units, with which interaction was established.

During the liberation of the settlement, Ukrainian soldiers had to face rather strong resistance from the invaders.

Blahodatne in the Donetsk region



It turned out that a fairly powerful garrison was stationed in the village – about 100 invaders.

Therefore, during the liberation, it was necessary to suppress the positions of the Russians located in the buildings of the settlement with fire, and occasionally engage in close combat.

It took the Ukrainian military two days to completely liberate the village. During this time, more than 20 invaders were killed, and 10 were captured.

“The Russians who took up residence in the local House of Culture were the most stubborn,” the military shared.

At first, the Ukrainian military offered them to surrender, but the Russians refused.

Then, the military entered the first floor and cleared it quite quickly under the cover of fire with a large-caliber Browning M2 machine gun mounted on a MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle.

On the second floor, the Russians set up two positions in different rooms, which were quite difficult to approach.

At first, the military wanted to pelt them with grenades, but there was a threat that the ammunition stored there would explode.

Therefore, they decided to dismantle the brick wall with machine gun fire and enter through this hole. The other room was taken by storm.

The body of a Russian soldier who committed suicide in the village of Blahodatne. June 2023, Ukraine. Frame from the video Ukrainian Witness



A Russian soldier who committed suicide not to be captured was discovered on the couch.

The military also said that they discovered a wide network of underground passages in Blahodatne.

“There are water sources there, it’s much more serious than we thought. For the first time, I saw a closed mortar position, from which an underground passage leads to a network of other buildings,” the military said.

A Ukrainian serviceman talks about underground passages. Blahodatne, June 2023, Ukraine. Photo credits: Ukrainian Witness



Two days after the liberation of the village, the situation in Blahodatne is still quite tense.

The fact is that after the Ukrainian military finally took control of the settlement, the Russians began shelling it with powerful artillery fire.

The invaders are shelling the roads leading to the settlement around the clock and trying to hinder the logistical support of Ukrainian units. Therefore, the delivery of ammunition, food, reinforcements, and the evacuation of the wounded take place in rather difficult conditions.

MaxxPro during battles

It is the drivers who today bear a heavy load in Blahodatne, which is related to the need to deliver everything necessary for the conduct of hostilities to the positions around the clock, as well as the evacuation of the wounded.

MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle of the Ukrainian military in the village of Blahodatne. June 2023, Ukraine. Photo credits: ArmyInform



For example, a MaxxPro driver with the call sign “Surgeon” made more than ten trips in the direction of Blahodatne in a day.

“The Russians are constantly hunting for MaxxPro. The vehicle is like a red rag to a bull for them. Their UAVs, when they see these vehicles, immediately start adjusting their artillery fire on us,” the driver with the call sign “Surgeon” explains.

MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle and Ukrainian military in the village of Blahodatne, June 2023, Ukraine. Photo credits: ArmyInform



And although the armored vehicle is well protected and equipped with an armored capsule inside, which can save even in the case of a direct hit by a mine, it is better not to stop while driving.

Driving fast on a broken road is difficult on a MaxxPro. The armored vehicle is very high, and MaxxPro sometimes skids.

