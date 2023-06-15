HIMARS Destroy Five Russian Msta SAUs, Five Tanks At One Field

Unique footage.

Russian occupants lost five Msta-S SAU tanks on the same field in the Zaporizhzhia direction at one time.

Moreover, in almost the same place, the Russian army also lost five tanks, two of which were in close proximity to each other.

This was the conclusion reached by OSINT investigator Andrew Perpetua when he studied in detail the drone footage that is publicly available on the web.

Russia lost 5 Msta-S all in basically the same farm field.

47.66349, 36.94737

47.66219, 36.94366

47.66105, 36.93501

47.64909, 36.94339

47.64911, 36.94264 pic.twitter.com/fW0v0nlNea — Andrew Perpetua (@AndrewPerpetua) June 14, 2023

This footage could be seen by everyone at the beginning of the week, when a video of the destruction of two Msta SAUs by the Ukrainian armed forces, which were located next to each other, was circulating on the Internet.

Andrew Perpetua studied the battlefield footage and geolocation data in detail.

He established that all this military equipment was located in the Zaporizhzhya direction near the settlements of Kermenchyk and Yalinske (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region). At the same time, three SAUs were closer to Kermenchyk and two more to Yalynske. Journalist Andriy Tsaplienko suggested that all of them were destroyed by HIMARS MLRS. However, that is not all.

After a detailed study of all the footage from the battlefield Andrew Perpetua also reported on the loss of five tanks by the Russian army.

Two of them were near Staromayorsk, where the Ukrainian armed forces are actively fighting the occupants. The tanks in question are T-80BV tanks.

One of them was recently shown by the Russian Defence Ministry posing as a destroyed Ukrainian tank.

