Destroyed: 16 tanks, 5 self-propelled howitzers, Tor and Buk surface-to-air missiles, demonstrate the effectiveness of FPV drones and grenade drones

June 14, 2023

The Security Service of Ukraine has produced another video demonstrating the effectiveness of the use of drones in the war against the Russian Federation. More than five dozen pieces of enemy military equipment were destroyed in a week.

Here’s What We Know

The description to the video says that the operators of the strike drones of the Special Operations Centre “A” were able to destroy five self-propelled artillery systems, 14 armoured combat vehicles and 16 tanks. More than 150 Russian servicemen were also eliminated.

Оператори ударних дронів ЦСО «А» СБУ «розібрали» російські танки, ЗРК і піхоту



Лише за останній тиждень знищено: 16 танків, 5 «САУ», 14 ББМ та 16 вантажівок, 3 системи спостереження «Муром», ТОС «Солнцепьок», ЗРК «ТОР» та «БУК», РЛС «Зоопарк», понад 150 окупантів вбитими та ін. pic.twitter.com/tYgPyTHd2U — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 13, 2023

In addition, the Defence Forces managed to hit Tor and Buk surface-to-air missile systems, three Murom surveillance systems, 16 trucks and one TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system. It is worth noting that the Security Service of Ukraine uses not only FPV drones, but also drones equipped with grenades.

Source: @ServiceSsu

