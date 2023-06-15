Denmark, the Netherlands, Britain and the United States send hundreds of missiles to Ukraine for air defense

Vitaly Saenko17:02, 06/15/23

These missiles are needed to protect Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and to ensure the continued success of counter-offensive operations in the coming months.

Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States are transferring hundreds of missiles and related systems to Ukraine to boost air defense , these countries said in a joint statement on the website of the United Kingdom government.

In particular, today the defense ministers of the four countries issued a related announcement of a joint partnership to supply Ukraine with high-priority air defense equipment to meet Ukraine’s most pressing needs as Russia continues to carry out missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities.

This initiative was announced before today’s meeting of the contact group on defense of Ukraine (the so-called “Ramstein-13”):

“The initiative will deliver hundreds of short-to-medium-range air defense missiles and related systems needed to protect Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure and to ensure the continued success of counter-offensive operations in the coming months.”

It is noted that deliveries have already begun and should be completed within a few weeks.

