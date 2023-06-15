By the end of 2024, Raytheon plans to manufacture five Patriot air defense batteries for Ukraine

Ukraine will receive additional American Patriot air defense systems.

This was reported by Raytheon Technologies executive director Greg Hayes in a comment to The Wall Street Journal , Promyslovyi Portal reports with reference to Military .

The company plans to produce five more Patriot air defense batteries for Ukraine by the end of 2024.

Greg Hayes noted that the company was very impressed with the effectiveness of the Patriot complex, which, together with other air defense systems, helps to intercept almost 90% of Russian targets.

According to him, Ukraine “adjusted the software of the Patriot air defense system so that it could track and destroy hypersonic missiles flying twice as fast as it was designed for.”

The first Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex in service with the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, April 2023. Frame from the video of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The WSJ writes that Ukraine currently has at its disposal PAC-2 missiles, which use an explosive warhead with striking elements to hit an aerial target, and PAC-3 missiles, which destroy a missile or aircraft at high speed by a direct kinetic strike.

Note that the United States has not officially announced plans to transfer additional Patriot systems to Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian authorities called on other countries to join in strengthening Ukrainian air defense by transferring such complexes.

Raytheon Technologies plans to significantly increase Patriot production to 12 systems per year.

Launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex. Photo from open sources

It will be recalled that the latest package of military aid from the USA included additional missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

Patriot air defense systems and their components arrived in Ukraine from the United States, Germany and the Netherlands. These systems were transferred to Ukraine to protect against Russian air attacks.

According to the representatives of the Pentagon, the Patriot systems have strengthened Ukraine’s air defense, because they allow to shoot down, in particular, ballistic missiles and enemy aircraft aimed at both troops and civilian objects.

(C)NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL PORTAL 2023

Like this: Like Loading...