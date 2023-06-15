Bundestag urges NATO to give Ukraine MAP, timetable for joining alliance as early as at Vilnius summit

15.06.2023 18:20

Countries that support Ukraine should stop only expressing concern in response to the latest Russian war crimes as a more powerful response is needed. The plan for NATO membership and the timetable for joining the alliance, presented to Ukraine already at the Vilnius summit, should be such an answer.

This was stated in a comment to Guildhall by a member of the German Bundestag from the CDU/CSU, member of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Roderich Kiesewetter, Ukrinform reports.

“We – the supporters of Ukraine – must send a credible signal of strength here and finally stop just expressing our regret about further war crimes. Action is also needed! This must take the form of increased military and financial support for Ukraine, but also further sanctions against Russia and third countries,” the politician said.

“In addition, NATO must make its own demands on Russia, e.g. the withdrawal of weapons from Kaliningrad and by giving Ukraine credible security guarantees. This can only be a definitive timetable for NATO membership and a MAP in July at the Vilnius summit,” summed up Roderich Kiesewetter.

As reported earlier, deputies of the German parliament condemned the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam, for which the vast majority of Bundestag members blame Russia, demanding that those responsible be held accountable.

As reported by CNN, U.S. President Joe Biden and his team are in the midst of a high-stakes conversation with fellow NATO members on how and when Ukraine may join the alliance.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...