Yana Rudenko and others on the obscenity of Kryvyi Rih

Money outweighs values

💥 Mondelēz International 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 six people today in 🇺🇦 Ukraine, Kryvyi Rih

due to a strike on a five-story building

In total, five hits were recorded in Kryvyi Rih tonight.

Five people are trapped under the rubble at two locations. Among the 25 injured, ten are in critical condition, and three are in extremely critical condition

🤡💰 Doing business in russia is equal to 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦

All businesses must exit the russian market as the taxes they pay ultimately contribute to the production of missiles that result in the death of civilians in Ukraine.

KAREL BURGER DIRVEN

1st Honorary Consul of Ukraine to The Netherlands

Kryvyi Rih 🇺🇦, hometown of President Zelensky 🇺🇦, mourns her dead. RU’s attack killed 11 residents. In the distribution center from which drinking water was sent to 🇺🇦 areas without water, 7 young Ukrainians died. RIP #neverforget Слава Україні!

Presidential Administration of Ukraine

Ukraine.ua

A nighttime Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih took 10 lives. 28 people were injured, with half of them hospitalized in severe condition. Rescue operations are underway. People may still be trapped under the rubble.

Tonight Russians once again took the lives of civilians and destroyed their homes. The terrorist country must be brought to justice for its crimes.

Photo: Andriy Dubchak for Donbas Frontliner (1-3), Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (4-5), Stas Yurchenko for Graty (6)

Ukrayinska Pravda

Young couple killed in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

Ukrainska Pravda

Tue, June 13, 2023 at 7:50 PM GMT+4·2 min read

Davyd and Kseniia Epelman, both 22 and recently married, were killed in the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on the night of 12–13 June.

Davyd and Kseniia got married last year, wrote Svoi.Kryvyi Rih, a local news media.

They celebrated the first anniversary of their wedding on 3 June. Both were teachers.

“Davyd and Kseniia. They were only 22. They were so in love, and they only got married a year ago. They both trained as teachers, the most peaceful profession in the world. Kseniia was a primary school teacher at Gymnasium No. 108. She was an only child.

They both dreamed about having kids. They made plans together. Today a Russian missile took their lives,” wrote Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration.

Photo: kenny123705 on Instagram

Anna Iskierdo, a resident of Kryvyi Rih, also wrote about the deaths of Davyd and Kseniia.

“A married couple was killed. He was the grandson of my close family friends. Davyd and Kseniia Epelman will not wake up together again, their mothers won’t embrace them, they will never have children – all because of the [Russian] missiles,” Anna wrote on Facebook.

She shared bank details people can use to donate to help the victims of the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

Danylo Kornilov, 21, was also killed in the Russian attack on the Kryvyi Rih apartment building. He is survived by his wife and their young son.

The Epelmans were killed in the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on the night of 12–13 June

Many residents of the five-storey apartment block have lost their homes following the Russian attack.

Olha Arkhipchenko, a maths teacher from School No. 103 has had her apartment destroyed.

Her former students are fundraising to help Olha.

“This photo shows our coach Yuliia Vysotska’s apartment…Thank God, Yuliia and her family survived. But they are left with nothing…Everything they owned burned down. If anyone can help, let’s help them together,” wrote Antonina Korchenko, who also lives in Kryvyi Rih.

She shared bank details that can be used to help Yuliia and her family.

The local government has promised to house all Kryvyi Rih residents who became victims of Russia’s overnight attack for free in a hostel, which has a kitchen, bathrooms, a laundry room, and a playroom for kids. Food and personal hygiene items will be provided to those who need them.

Background: Russian forces carried out a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on the night of 12–13 June, hitting a five-storey apartment building, killing 11 civilians and injuring 28. Twelve of them have been hospitalised in moderate, severe, or critical condition.

In Kryvyi Rih, 14 June will be a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack.

IS IT TOO MUCH TO ASK THAT THE CIVILIZED WORLD DECLARES AT LAST THAT THE RED LINE HAS BEEN CROSSED?

And at last take decisive action to ensure that the putler regime can commit no more foul atrocities?

