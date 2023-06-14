While waiting for the general, HIMARS flew in: Russian “military correspondents” are hysterical due to the mass liquidation of the invaders near Kremennaya

14.06.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

In the Russian propaganda pro-war channels during the day of June 14, hysterical messages are multiplying. They complain that allegedly one of the Russian generals ordered the invaders to line up in a column for a further attack on Ukrainian positions in the Kremennaya area, and they waited for about two hours for the said general to arrive in order to say a “parting word” to them.

However, instead of the general, the invaders allegedly waited for “greetings” from the HIMARS MLRS. People’s Deputy of Ukraine Sergey Mysyagin drew attention to this.

“So far, this is just the information. Near Kremennaya, one of the Russian commanders gathered a large convoy that was going to attack Ukrainian positions in that direction, and left it standing in one place for about two hours. All this did not go unnoticed by Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance. UAV operators spotted the column, gave the exact coordinates and the HIMARS MLRS and artillery destroyed this column,” Misyagin wrote.

He also released screenshots from several popular Russian Z-publics, the authors of which write about the two-hour wait for the crowd of invaders and the strikes of Ukrainian troops on the identified crowd of people.

Propagandists complain about the dominance of “degenerates in uniform” among the Russian military command and demand that such “generalissimos” be shot.

Also, journalist Denis Kazansky drew attention to the hysteria of Z-publics .

“Russian military correspondents are furious. An unfortunate incident occurred near Kremennaya. Some talented military leader gathered together a large amount of manpower and equipment and built them into columns for a solemn offensive. The result was predictable – everyone was covered with HIMARS. Judging by the intensity of the indignation, there are clearly no fewer victims than in the Makeyevka vocational school on January 1,” he said.

Also in Russian social media, they posted the name of the general, who allegedly distinguished himself with a special mind and ingenuity near Kremennaya.

“They write that the 20th Army of the Western Military District suffered losses when the fighters were hit during a long formation. Since December 2022, the 20th Army has been commanded by a native of Grozny, Sukhrab Sultanovich Akhmedov. He received the shoulder straps of Major General from the hands of Sergei Kuzhugetovich 2 years ago. In recent times, this means the third blow to the enemy on his accumulated forces and columns,” wrote one of the pro-military channels.

The repost of this message was also made by the ex-leader of the “DNR” terrorists, Igor Girkin, however, whether he did this because the information presented is true, or out of special “love” for Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is still unknown.

At the same time, the Russian edition of Astra recalled that the name of Sukhrab Akhmedov had already surfaced in the information space. It was about him that the Russian marines from the 155th brigade complained to the governor of Primorsky Krai. In their complaint, they mentioned the huge losses of the Russian army near Pavlovka in the Donetsk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on a possible strike on the Russian division.

“The defeat of the Russian assault detachment near Kremennaya by HIMARS and artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The first details. Russian channels report that an attempt to attack Ukrainian positions in the Lugansk region was uncovered in time by Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance and an attack on the accumulation of manpower along with the commander of the Russian division. We are waiting for a video from our aerial reconnaissance in this direction,” journalist Yuri Butusov wrote .

He also added that some Russian sources claimed several hundred dead. At the same time, there are also reports of 30 liquidated.

“The Russians suffered very heavy losses near Kremennaya. Therefore, a number of telegram channels of the occupiers had a seizure,” volunteer, public figure and blogger Sergei Sternenko wrote about this.

In addition to the posts of Russian Z-publics, the fact of the defeat of the concentration of invaders near Kremennaya has not yet been confirmed by anyone else. In contrast to the official statistics of losses of the Russian Federation, which are meticulously maintained by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, on the morning of June 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the eve of the Defense Forces, another 680 occupiers and dozens of enemy equipment were knocked out. The irretrievable losses of the enemy in manpower since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached 217,330 people.

Also, the General Staff noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are making progress as a result of the offensive operation, and in the Berdyansk direction there are battles in the area of ​​three settlements.

