US: No confirmation on vehicles destroyed in Ukrainian counteroffensive

June 14, 2023
The Pentagon said on June 14 that it has currently no confirmation about the alleged loss of 16 U.S-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine’s counteroffensive.
“I’ve seen the reports but I can’t corroborate some of the video and imagery coming out of that,” Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said at a press briefing.
Singh also noted that the U.S. expected there will be inevitable damages and casualties during Ukraine’s offensive operations and a new military aid package can help to backfill these losses.
Since the start of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Russian sources have shared alleged footage of disabled Western equipment. According to the open-source investigations group Oryx, Kyiv has already lost 16 Bradley vehicles.
Kyiv and Washington have not corroborated these reports.
On June 13, the Pentagon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including 15 Bradleys and 10 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers.
8 comments
As is sometimes the case in this war, there are conflicting reports on a certain topic, as the losses of Western army now presents.
“Singh also noted that the U.S. expected there will be inevitable damages and casualties during Ukraine’s offensive operations …”
This is a fact. Even if 16 had already been lost, the AFU has a very difficult task to accomplish. The cockroaches took massive losses, but still have masses more to offer. The only bad thing would be if the losses the AFU had were due to stupidity, which there is no evidence, thus far.
“…and a new military aid package can help to backfill these losses.”
Very nice.
Much more heavy metal is needed right now.
Putler’s butt boy has threatened to attack the UK’s undersea cables. That is surely an act of war and at long last we and our allies would then have to enter Ukraine and help them eliminate all the orc vermin?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12192991/Russian-threat-cut-Britain-internet.html
What is your opinion, Scradge? Would the UK start an open conflict with mafia land if they indeed do this?
There was a time, during Mrs Thatcher’s era, when we could have put 100,000 troops into Ukraine. 50,000 would have come from The British Army on the Rhine and the other half gleaned from our UK land forces.
Alas we don’t have that capability anymore and would have to act in concert with our Nato allies. That said, the only Nato forces I would trust would be the US, Poland and maybe Canada.
I see. How times have changed since the Iron Lady’s days…
In the second Gulf War, which was 20 years ago, we were able to provide 50,000 troops; approximately three divisions worth. We might just be able to assemble 30,000 for an expeditionary force now.
The whole of the West got very lax after the fall of the USSR. They believed that after the USSR collpsed, that russia would behave like a normal country. The signs were there that Putler wasn’t going to make russia a normal country, but a threat to any country that unfortunately bordered it. From the Bush Jr era, up to Biden era, none of them took russia seriously. Now Ukraine are paying the price, and will do in the future, until someone threatens to blow russia into outer space.
Evryone thought this, after the fall of the SU. But, in the last 20 years, since putler took over, the signs of this not being the case grew by leaps and bounds, yet the West still preferred sleeping and doing business with an obvious crime syndicate.