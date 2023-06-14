US: No confirmation on vehicles destroyed in Ukrainian counteroffensive

June 14, 2023

A Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle in Nowa Deba, Poland, April 12, 2023. (Photo credit: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Pentagon said on June 14 that it has currently no confirmation about the alleged loss of 16 U.S-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

“I’ve seen the reports but I can’t corroborate some of the video and imagery coming out of that,” Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said at a press briefing.

Singh also noted that the U.S. expected there will be inevitable damages and casualties during Ukraine’s offensive operations and a new military aid package can help to backfill these losses.

Since the start of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Russian sources have shared alleged footage of disabled Western equipment. According to the open-source investigations group Oryx, Kyiv has already lost 16 Bradley vehicles.

Kyiv and Washington have not corroborated these reports.

On June 13, the Pentagon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including 15 Bradleys and 10 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers.

