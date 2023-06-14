Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian howitzers in precise strike

ByDylan Malyasov

The Ukrainian troops claim to have struck two Russian 152mm 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers in the Donetsk region.

Footage released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces shows two explosions and fires burning at a site where spotted two howitzers.

According to information collected by OSINT analysts, the Msta-S howitzers went up in smoke after a direct hit from two Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets.

Two Russian 2S19 Msta-S SPGs have been destroyed what looks like precise GMLRS strikes. The SPGs were part of the Russian defense north of Novopetrykivka, and as such can be considered critical losses.



Coordinates:



47°38'57"N 36°56'35"E#Ukraine #Counteroffensive #Donetsk pic.twitter.com/wHVkp3SFFu — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) June 14, 2023

The Tendar Twitter user suggested that Russian heavy artillery systems were part of the Russian defense north of Novopetrykivka, and as such can be considered critical losses.

The 2S19 Msta-S is a self-propelled howitzer designed by the Soviet Union, which entered service in 1989 as the successor to the 2S3 Akatsiya. It is armed with a 152 mm/L47 howitzer, which is similar to that used on the 2A65 Msta-B towed howitzer.

In the Russian Army, the 2S19 is normally deployed in batteries of six guns. Each regiment would normally have three batteries to give a total strength of 18 2S19 systems.

