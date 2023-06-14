Thermal power plant caught fire in the Rostov region of Russia (video)

Ekaterina Girnyk15:42, 06/14/23

At the 6th power unit of the Novocherkassk GRES, the roof caught fire on an area of ​​200 square meters, the work of the station was stopped.

In Novocherkassk, Rostov region, a fire broke out at a thermal power plant, Russian Telegram channels report . It was reported that at the 6th power unit of the Novocherkassk GRES, the roof caught fire on an area of ​​200 square meters.

It is reported that the work of the station was stopped, all people were evacuated. Also later, Telegram channels reported on three victims who are receiving medical assistance. They have 1st and 2nd degree burns on their hands and face.

According to one of the channels, citing a source in law enforcement agencies, the cause of the fire was an explosion . “Three men were injured, all three are now with doctors. The fire has already covered 400 square meters,” the source said.

The Telegram channel Mash also writes that eyewitnesses heard a “pop” before the fire. It was also reported that the fire continues to spread, the fire could spread to the 5th power unit

It is noted that Novocherkasskaya GRES, along with the Rostov NPP, is the main base power plant in the Rostov energy system. Installed capacity 2258 MW.

