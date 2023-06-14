There are fewer Russian invaders in Pologi in Zaporozhye: the mayor revealed the details

Katerina Chernovol22:57, 06/14/23

Those invaders who remained in the city are dressing in civilian clothes.

There are fewer Russian invaders and enemy equipment in the temporarily occupied Pologi of the Zaporozhye region . The Russians left several checkpoints “which are empty today.”

This was told to ” Radio Liberty ” by the mayor of the city Yuri Konovalenko. At the same time, according to him, the Russians began to change into civilian clothes.

“Most of those who remained, as reported by our residents, change into civilian clothes and ride around the city on bicycles, scooters, that is, they try to use vehicles less,” he said.

At the same time, representatives of the so-called “authorities” are not evacuated from the occupied city. However, according to Konovalenko, they received an appropriate “instruction”.

“We know that the occupied territories, the so-called administrations, received an ‘order’ to evacuate. But as of today, we do not see confirmation that those who came to work in those administrations are leaving. That is, we see them all, we know that they are staying in the city,” the mayor said.

