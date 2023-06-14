The Russians fired artillery at the Sumy region – seven employees of the State Forestry Agency were killed

Ludmila Zhernovskaya01:58, 06/14/23

They were in the UAZ car at that time.

Russian invaders killed seven employees of the State Forestry in the Sumy region .

This was reported in the summary of the Sumy Regional Military Administration in Telegram . During June 13, the troops of the Russian Federation carried out 21 shelling of the border area, in total 101 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Miropolskaya, Belopolskaya, Znob-Novgorodskaya, Seredino-Budskaya, Esmanskaya, Novoslobodskaya and Velikopisarevskaya communities were shelled.

During the mortar shelling of the Seredino-Budskaya community, a store and outbuildings were damaged. As a result of shelling from cannon artillery (21 explosions), employees of the State Forestry Agency, who at that time were moving in a UAZ vehicle, were killed. The information is being specified.

