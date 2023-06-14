The occupiers are preparing a man-made catastrophe in Crimea – MID

EcoPolitic

12 June 2023 17:22 Katerina Belousova About 200 tons of technological ammonia are used at the “Crimean Titan” plant.

In the occupied Crimea, the Russians mined the Crimean Titan chemical plant in Armyansk and are preparing to evacuate representatives of the occupation administration and the local population.

Due to the lack of water in the North Crimean Canal due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP, production processes have been disrupted to a critical level, the Main Intelligence Directorate reports in Telegram.

It is noted that the occupiers consider it impossible to resume the operation of the enterprise in a minimum proper mode. There is information about the possible stoppage of “Crimean Titan”.

“The terrorist attack on the Crimean Titan enterprise, for which the Russian invaders are preparing, will mean an artificial, man-made catastrophe, terrible in its consequences,” stressed the MID.

In the message, it was emphasized that about 200 tons of industrial ammonia are used in the refrigerating equipment of the plant. In the event of an explosion, the ammonia cloud, depending on the wind direction, will cover the surrounding areas in half an hour.

It is noted that the occupied Armeniansk, Krasnoperekop district and the southern districts of the Kherson region will be under threat.

Earlier, EcoPolitic wrote, that in the occupied Crimea, in Armyansk, the Russians brought explosives to the territory of the “Crimean Titan” plant and are detonating them, preparing another provocation.

