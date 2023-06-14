The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four more Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzers

Ukrainian HIMARS rocket systems hit four more Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzers in the Donetsk region.

The video was published on social media.

On the morning of June 14, the Ukrainian military published a video capturing the GMLRS missiles destroying two Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzers at positions near the village of Yalynske, Volnovakha district.

However, a few hours later, another video appeared featuring the destruction of four other howitzers at once, presumably from the same division.

Three Russian self-propelled howitzers were destroyed by a direct hit by the HIMARS system guided missiles. Howitzers caught fire together with the ammunition. At least one more self-propelled howitzer was disabled by a close missile hit.

It was possible to geolocate the site where the Russian self-propelled howitzers were hit. It is located in the occupied part of the Donetsk region, namely the outskirts of the village of Yalynske, Volnovakha district. The positions of the self-propelled howitzers were located only 1,500 meters from the two other self-propelled howitzers destroyed in the morning.

The positions of the destroyed Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzers and the geolocation of the site of the damage of the previous two self-propelled howitzers on the morning of June 14



The two howitzers hit in the morning of the same day were also attacked with high-precision GMLRS missiles of the HIMARS rocket system. The footage shows a characteristic air burst of M30A1 missiles and the destruction of a large area by ready striking elements.

It is noteworthy that one of the destroyed howitzers was artificially equipped with gratings above the turret, presumably to protect against anti-tank hand grenades, which the Ukrainian military is actively dropping using UAVs.

Previously, Militarnyi reported that the invaders started to actively weld protective structures on their howitzers to protect the vehicles from drone attacks.

The process of developing such protective screens is relatively simple and cheap.

Work on a protective screen for the 2S19 Msta-S howitzer of the Russian military in Ukraine. Winter 2023. Frame from video social networks



A similar design also simplifies the installation of camouflage nets and elements of vegetation to disguise combat vehicles from the field of view of enemy aerial reconnaissance.

However, this solution has a number of disadvantages: such a design will interfere with driving under power lines, overpasses, etc.

