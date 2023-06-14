Russian occupiers “denazified” baby diapers in Odessa: where did “Caliber” go

Larisa Kozova17:31, 06/14/23

Three employees of the company were killed, and several more are in critical condition.

Russian occupiers “denazified” children’s diapers in Odessa, where a Kalibr rocket hit at night .

As stated in the statement of the Tavria V supermarket chain, today at three in the morning a Russian rocket hit the company’s food warehouse in Odessa.

“The blow was instantaneous, and the explosion of monstrous force. Three of our employees died, four in critical condition in the hospital. They are provided with all the necessary assistance. The main enemy strike fell on the children’s goods department, where diapers, baby food, feminine hygiene were stored,” they said. online.

It is noted that after the explosion, a fire started, which the company’s employees, mostly women, began to extinguish on their own. At the same time, the employees were injured, shell-shocked, but they tried to fight the fire, helped each other and searched for the missing.

She also assures that there will be no shortage of goods, everything is being done to eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack, to ensure uninterrupted food supplies to its stores.

The amount of material damage caused by the missile attack has not yet been established.

Also, the press service of the mayor’s office of Odessa reported that the liquidation of the consequences of the rocket attack on the office center on Shevchenko Avenue is now continuing.

According to the director of the department of urban economy of the City Council Natalya Mostovskikh, the roadway has already been cleared of debris. Work continues in other areas, in particular, clearing inter-yard driveways, surveying the affected apartments, collecting appeals from citizens, drawing up acts to assess the damage and provide the necessary assistance.

Now traffic on the avenue has been restored.

In addition to the business center, a McDonald’s restaurant, the building of the Odessa National Polytechnic University, and a complex of residential buildings were damaged on Shevchenko Avenue.

Rocket attack on Odessa on June 14 – details

On the night of June 14, the Russian military launched four Kalibr cruise missiles into the city. The volley was fired from a ship that was in the Black Sea. Due to the attack of the invaders , three people were killed and 13 more were injured. One rocket hit a civilian trading warehouse, and in another place, on Shevchenko Avenue, due to a powerful blast wave that occurred during an air battle, there was significant destruction of a business center, an educational institution, residential buildings, cafes, and the like. Due to certain actions, the passage of vehicles on a certain part of the avenue was blocked.

According to the head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, Natalya Gumenyuk, Russia is trying to destroy logistics with strikes on Odessa .

