Russian missile attack on Odessa: a lot of destruction, there are dead and wounded (photo)

The business center, warehouses, residential buildings have been destroyed, and the rubble continues to be cleared.

As a result of the enemy’s missile attack on Odessa , there is a lot of destruction, there are dead and wounded.

According to the operational command “South”, at night the Russian military sent four “Caliber” missiles to Odessa. The blow was delivered from a ship that was in the Black Sea.

As a result of air combat, a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, catering establishments and shops in the city center were damaged by a blast wave. According to preliminary data, six people were injured there.

In addition, by hitting a missile in the warehouse of one of the retail chains, the enemy caused the destruction of 1 thousand square meters. m and a fire on an area of ​​400 sq. m.

“Three employees of the warehouse were killed, seven were injured,” – said in the “South”.

The rubble is being cleared now. There may be people below them.

As specified in the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Odessa region, a car caught fire in the parking lot next to the destroyed business center.

According to the Odessa Regional Military Administration, according to preliminary information, 2 missiles were shot down by the Air Defense Forces. “In connection with the work of the investigation teams at the objects of the hit, in Odessa, part of the traffic along Shevchenko Avenue is temporarily blocked – from Gagarin Avenue to Pirogovskaya Street,” the RVA said.

