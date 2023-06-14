Putin’s troops have new problems: the Russian Defense Ministry sent defective shells for artillerymen in the Bryansk region – CNS

06/14/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Russian gunners were banned from using 122-mm and 152-mm ammunition produced in 2023. The decision was made after a batch of low-quality shells of the mentioned calibers was issued to the units of the RF Armed Forces in the Bryansk region, and they began to explode in the bores.

Currently, the FSB has launched an investigation on suspicion of officials of the Russian Ministry of Defense creating a large-scale corruption scheme. It is reported by the Center for National Resistance.

“According to information from the underground, a batch of low-quality ammunition has been received by the artillery units of the Bryansk task force. In connection with this, an instruction was received to ban the use of 122-mm and 152-mm ammunition produced in 2023, since their constant explosions in the bore are noted,” noted in the message.

Currently, the Russian FSB and military counterintelligence have begun an investigation, because they suspect that a batch of low-quality ammunition that ended up in the troops is the result of a large-scale corruption scheme involving top officials of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Recall, earlier it became known that in the Russian Federation it was forbidden to publish obituaries about those liquidated in Ukraine. In particular, the authorities of the Republic of Khakassia have not published them since April. This happened after the insistent “request” of the RF Ministry of Defense.

The ban on the publication of obituaries of the occupiers, according to Sibir Realii, is explained by an attempt to hide the real losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine. After all, the data in the obituaries are used by the “Russian Service of the Air Force” and “Mediazona” when calculating Russian losses – and their data differ too much from those published by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

