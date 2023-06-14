Prigozhin Leaked Location of Putin Ally Wounded in Ukraine—Russian Colonel

6/14/23

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov (L) and State Duma Deputy Adam Delimkhanov (R) attend Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Federal Assembly speech at the Grand Kremlin Palace, on December 3, 2015, in Moscow. The Wagner Group has leaked the location of Delimkhanov, who was reportedly wounded in Ukraine.SASHA MORDOVETS/GETTY IMAGES

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s paramilitary outfit the Wagner Group leaked the location of Adam Delimkhanov, a lawmaker and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was reportedly wounded in Ukraine, according to a Russian Army lieutenant colonel.

Lieutenant Colonel Roman Venevitin, who was recently captured and held briefly by members of Wagner Group before being released to “Russian law enforcement,” made the claim in a post on the Venevitin_72 Telegram channel. The “Prigozhinites” handed over to Kyiv the coordinates of Delimkhanov—the right-hand man to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, he said.

The accusations come as tensions between the Wagner boss and Russia’s military leadership are at an all-time high. Last week, Prigozhin published a video of Venevitin admitting to opening fire on Wagner Group fighters while they withdrew from the city of Bakhmut, while he was intoxicated.

Newsweek could not immediately verify whether the Venevitin_72 Telegram channel was created and managed by Venevitin, someone affiliated with him, or a third party.

Amid conflicting reports about the whereabouts and health of Delimkhanov on Wednesday, Venevitin accused the Wagner Group of collaborating with “enemy intelligence.”

“As I said before, in an attempt to discredit me, Wagner PMC spilled about the facts of their own treason. They have collaborated with enemy intelligence before, organizing leaks of locations of our units. And now this has happened again,” Venevitin’s Telegram post said.

The latest developments also come amid a public feud between Prigozhin and Kadyrov. Earlier this month, Delimkhanov attacked Prigozhin after the Wagner boss suggested the Chechen Akhmat battalion likely lacks the capability to occupy the self-proclaimed “Donetsk Republic” region of Ukraine.

“According to the information I have, they have now taken revenge on Ramzan Kadyrov, who had earlier threatened to reveal the sources of Prigozhin’s wealth, as he has been a food supplier for our army since 2006.”

Delimkhanov is “in serious condition” after being shelled by Ukrainian forces, he said.

“The Ukrainian special services, who ‘lead’ the priority targets, were at work. They worked with precision and very intensively,” said Venevitin, adding that losses were “substantial.”

“Perhaps at least this incident will finally make it possible to take all necessary measures against Prigozhin personally and other ‘businessmen’ from the Wagner Group, who have always used Russia exclusively for personal enrichment, not even shying away from direct cooperation with the enemy!” he added.

The speaker of Russia’s parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, denied reports that Delimkhanov had been killed or wounded in Ukraine.

“I’ve just spoken to him. He’s alive and well. Not only that, but he wishes you all good health,” Volodin told lawmakers on Wednesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s television channel Zvezda reported that Delimkhanov was wounded, without elaborating. Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, also said Delimkhanov was wounded in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Chechen leader Kadyrov wrote on Telegram that he had been unable to reach Delimkhanov, and appealed to Ukraine’s intelligence to help him locate his ally, offering a “generous reward.”

“I ask Ukrainian intelligence to provide information about the site and positions struck so that I could at last find my dear BROTHER. I promise a generous reward and I ask you for assistance,” Kadyrov wrote.

The Kremlin said it was “worried” and was waiting for clarification on the matter.

Newsweek reached out to Russia’s Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

